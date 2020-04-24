Virgil Abloh, creative director of Off-White, wants a bigger slice of the Russian market.

Off-White has developed a capsule with Tsum, the Moscow department store, set to launch Saturday and sold exclusively at tsum.ru.

Tsum has carried Off-White’s mainline collections, but this is their first exclusive partnership. The capsule was developed in Abloh’s design studio in Milan and embraces the “spirit of the Nineties.”

Asked his impressions of Russian style and his inspiration behind the collection, Abloh said, “This community passionately embraces an eclectic style, that also happens to be very practical. There’s a lot of mixing and matching, the building of smart casual looks from luxury and vintage. Through this capsule I wanted to bring this concept to life. To me this way of dressing is so heavily linked to ‘the spirit of the Nineties’ — an era that gave us the building blocks of this current trend.”

For example, the women’s wear collection features a fitted, plunged-neck dress with exaggerated shoulder silhouette, an oversize hoodie, fitted Ts and track pants. A touch of metallic is added to bags to give a high-tech, industrial feel. Men’s wear staples include flannels, Ts and hoodies in shades of black and white, zip chain wallet and denim carpenter pants.

Denim is a key aspect of the capsule, with women’s wear consisting of a classic bleach wash, while men’s wear features a gray wash. The color scheme is black, navy blue and petrol green. An omnipresent Off-White pattern tape logo was developed in jacquard tone-on-tone. The pattern is printed across flowing fabrics, from the women’s wear pajama set to the men’s wear holiday shirt. It is also evident on classic Off-White products, such as the “Jitney 2.8” bag, hiking boots, wallet and “ODSY-1000” sneakers.

The men’s collection retails from $330 to $1,405 (U.S.), while the women’s collection ranges from $235 to $2,665.