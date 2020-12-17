Off-White has released its first collection for men and women in Greater China, available exclusively on the brand’s new WeChat Mini Program.

The capsule, comprised of jersey and fleece pieces, denim and accessories, is a reimagining of the brand’s core themes and motifs. Denim pieces are stonewashed and bear white paint spots and splatters or blue and white laser-print check patterns, and the jersey and fleece styles feature a new version of Off-White’s tape arrow graphic in ink that mimics the iridescence of duct tape.

In addition, Airpods cases, hats and phone bags round out the collection.

Prior to this launch, Off-White founder and creative director Virgil Abloh partnered with Suay to produce masks for the Cleveland Clinic.