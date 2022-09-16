Off-White Takes Over Saks Windows

Saks Fifth Avenue is dedicating its windows to Off-White, the brand that was founded by the late Virgil Abloh.

The 50th Street windows will showcase the collection from Friday until Oct. 2.

Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer of Saks, said: “All of the women’s looks in the windows are exclusive to Saks for this time period. The runway styles represent what’s to come from the full collection, which resonates strongly with the Saks customer.”

The looks in Saks’ 50th Street windows are samples from the fashion show and are intended to give the public a look at high-fashion styles from the runway show. These are looks that the public may not have had access to. The windows will showcase women’s and men’s styles. All of the women’s styles can exclusively be seen at Saks; the men’s are not exclusive. The retailer won’t be selling the looks in the windows, but they do carry the brand.

The window design is based on the concept of “Question Everything” that creates a bond with the fall 2022 runway presentation message, but also becomes a subtitle of a conversation running between two worlds: aliens and humanity. The alien inside the windows represents an explorer on our planet, an outsider that would like to understand more of our humanity and carries this message, while the flags represent all the countries where Off-White stores are located.