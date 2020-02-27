Is there another Jordan Brand sneaker coming from Virgil Abloh?

Just weeks after one-upping his Off-White x Air Jordan V sneaker with a white colorway during NBA All-Star Weekend, a white and natural colorway of the Air Jordan IV debuted at the Off-White fall 2020 collection in Paris on Thursday.

Abloh presented his collection on the likes of Karlie Kloss, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and even their mother Yolanda Hadid, who returned to the runway for the show, but the real show stealer of the night is the sneaker that accompanied two looks in the middle of the show.

The designer shared an image of the sneaker on Instagram with open-toed heels and the caption “forever attempting to jump from the free throw line.”

The Tinker Hatfield-designed sneaker first launched in 1989. The version at the show resembles past Off-White x Jordan and Nike collaboration sneakers, featuring details like zip ties on the laces, “AIR” in quotation marks on the sole and “SHOELACES” on the laces.

A version of the sneaker with “AIR” written in reverse on the sole was first unveiled at the Virgil Abloh “Figures of Speech” exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago with a black and red, or Bred, colorway of the Air Jordan IV with similar details.

Jordan launched in February the Off-White x Air Jordan V sneaker as part of the 8×8 collection, and sneaker aficionados are already clamoring for the white version of the sneaker that Abloh wore during the Fashion Deconstructed panel with Kim Jones and Rui Hachimura.

While the Jordan V was made available in men’s sizes, the Jordan IV may be strictly in women’s sizes.