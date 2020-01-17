FASHION FERVOR: With Kiari Kendrell Cephus — aka Offset — flexing his design muscles for the first time and his wife and superfan Cardi B in the front row, it was no surprise that Laundered Works Corp.’s first Paris show drew quite a crowd.

Cardi B made her entrance at the last minute, striding down the aisle of the American Cathedral like the Devil’s bride in a dramatic and provocative — full head-coverings are illegal in France — diamanté-clad balaclava, faux-fur coat with extensive train and sheer bodysuit, her long red nails like talons.

“A lot of my friends have come to support us, and we’ve got big influence,” said Offset backstage after the show. “We always touch the fashion in the whole world, with the culture of everything. We always bring the culture with us.”

The rapper designed the label’s debut collection in collaboration with creative director Chaz A. Jordan, the designer behind high-end streetwear label Ih Nom Uh Nit.

“We’ve known each other about three years, about a year on this project. I had tour, he’d been busy trying to get his thing going, and we finally made a time,” said Offset.

“We’re at the top of the game, we want to come back again in September,” he continued, confirming that the collaboration is not intended to be a one-off. “We’re trying to come in with our own swag.”

Jordan picked up, “We touch everything from street up to high fashion, that’s what we’re bringing in, at a contemporary and below price point, still hitting the same factories, manufactured in Florence, manufactured in France, as well as Los Angeles. We have some exciting things coming up.”

Among the guests were Quavo and Takeoff, who make up hip-hop trio Migos with Offset, as well as Trinidad James, Kailand Morris, Mustard, and French soccer player Paul Pogba, who struggled through the crowd on crutches — he is currently out with an ankle injury — to congratulate the duo backstage.