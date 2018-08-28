LET’S MAKE A DEAL: It may still be the dog days of summer, but the dealmaking is never done for firms such as Ohana & Co., which hosted its annual summer event Brands With Mission at the Peninsula Beverly Hills last week.

Company partners Karine and Ariel Ohana and advisory board member Susan Rockefeller, the documentarian and founder of Musingsmag.com, hosted founders of Los Angeles beauty, fashion and food brands including Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills; Bill Guthy of Guthy-Renker; Tracy Holland of HatchBeauty; Kristopher Brock of Brock Collection; Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, chief digital officer of CAA-GBG, and entertainment industry couple Bob and Leslie Zemeckis.

Soare, who is often referred to by immigrant entrepreneurs as the Romanian “Godmother,” spoke of her story and the incredible opportunities that the U.S. offered her as a young woman. As everyone knows, her business received a minority investment from TPG that values the business at $3 billion. She closed her speech by saying, “God bless America,” to the delight of several guests.

FRÉ Skincare cofounder Michael Azoulay also took to the mic to speak of his brand’s dedication to supporting women by employing them to cultivate argan oil in poor regions.

But the deals aren’t just in the beauty space. Core water founder Lance Collins discussed its recent transaction with Coca-Cola and his willingness to expand more into organic drinks in the future.

Ohana & Co. recently closed the minority acquisition of Mally Beauty by Guthy-Renker, as first reported in WWD in March. Other team members representing its international offices were Aimee Troyen, Laurent Ohana and Robin Harris. Additional brands with missions present included Moon Juice, True Botanical, Girls Undiscovered, Vanity Planet, First Media, Dr. Brite, Skin Up, Elisabeth Thieriot Beauty, Hale Bob and Margaret O’Leary.