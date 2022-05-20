Ola Canvas Takes Over Aztech Mountain’s NYC Store

Surf lifestyle brand Ola Canvas this summer is taking over the Aztech Mountain store in TriBeCa on 42 Hudson Street for its first retail experience.

Founded by Eric Sheehan and Andrew Atkinson in 2018, Ola Canvas began offering a limited run of canvas board bags before expanding to apparel and accessories. The brand also collaborated with Sean Woolsey Studio to create a canvas bomber lounge chair.

Ola this week entered the Aztech Mountain store for a temporary residency, which will allow the space to remain open through the summer. Aztech is a predominantly cold weather brand. Ola has merchandised its apparel on the space’s wooden shelves and fixtures and will launch new products throughout the residency. The brand is set to remain through Labor Day.

Ola Canvas Courtesy Photo

Cofounders Sheehan and Atkinson established the brand from their passion for surfing as well as experience in fashion. Sheehan previously worked at Hugo Boss, leading the company’s retail travel division, and Atkinson spent 14 years at Hurley, most recently serving as global design director.

“Bringing our West Coast brand to New York, my present home, is not only a natural fit, but strategic,” said Sheehan. “We feel there is a real trend to in-person shopping, and while we’ve been largely direct-to-consumer, this is a chance to engage with a new clientele who may not be familiar with Ola Canvas. Andrew and I have always known we have a customer in New York City so we are thankful to Aztech for this opportunity.”

Aside from this store, Ola is available primarily in West Coast specialty stores and online.