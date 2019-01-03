Ten department store properties that were owned by former The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. will be sold at a bankruptcy court-approved auction at the end of the month by A&G Realty Partners.

The stores range in size from 45,000 to 165,000 square feet and are located across six states in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana and Illinois. They previously housed the Bergner’s, Herberger’s, Carson’s, Younkers, Elder-Beerman and Bon-Ton nameplates.

Three of the properties — one in Coralville, Iowa, and two in Minnesota, with one in St. Cloud and the other one in St. Paul — are located in areas created by the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 as Qualified Opportunity Zones, areas considered distressed.

These sites are given certain tax benefits to encourage redevelopment. Emilio Amendola, copresident of A&G Realty, said, “We’re seeing massive interest in these incentives among high-net worth investors and diverse real estate funds alike.” He said the incentives include capital gains tax reductions of as high as 15 percent, and noted that “holding for a full 10 years can yield a capital gains tax deduction of 100 percent.” The copresident added that many of these zones “nationwide are in gentrifying areas with strong growth potential.”

A&G was hired in May 2018 to dispose of seven ground leases, 194 leased locations and 23 owned properties. The realty firm has been working on finding buyers to reinvent and repurpose the sites. So far 13 owned and seven leased properties have been sold to storage users, developers and investors, fitness centers, a casino, other retailers and healthcare users.

The trademarks that were owned by bankrupt Bon-Ton were sold in September to CSC Generation, a tech firm. CSC’s chief executive officer Justin Yoshimura has since relaunched Bon-Ton as primarily an e-commerce site. He has opened one physical store in the Chicago area in Evergreen Park, and plans to open four more brick-and-mortar locations during February and March.