It was a far cry from the stage at MetLife Stadium, but it was also dry.

Three days ago, Old Dominion was opening for Kenny Chesney when strong storms caused a temporary evacuation of the arena in New Jersey. Although fans were eventually allowed to return and the show went on, lead singer Matthew Ramsey said the band still performed in a virtual downpour.

On Tuesday night, the Academy of Country Music’s reigning Vocal Group of the Year played an acoustic set at the Frye flagship in SoHo that was part of the boot company’s Fryedays event, a music program that features intimate live performances from established and emerging artists. Other performers have included the Brothers Osborne, a country duo who are featured in Frye’s Hometown Pride advertising campaign. T.J. and John Osborne played a Fryedays event in Las Vegas in April before the ACM awards.

This was the first Fryedays event in New York City. Other performers have included Langhorne Slim, The Lone Bellow, Shakey Graves and Liz Cooper.

“This is a little different,” Ramsey said backstage after the Frye show, where he and his bandmates sat on stools playing guitars. “But much more dry. As soon as we came out on stage [at MetLife], it just started dumping. There was no lightning or anything, so we weren’t electrocuted, but it was just pouring. It kind of worked in our favor though because it forced everyone into their seats at the stadium.”

In contrast, it was standing-room only at the Frye store, where customers and fans who were lucky enough to score tickets were treated to a 45-minute set in which the band played most of its major hits including “Snapback,” “Hotel Key” and “Break Up With Him,” as well as a few requests.

Following the Frye show, Ramsey said the group was headed back on the road for its Happy Endings tour, which runs through December.

And, no doubt, the guys will be sporting their new Frye leather boots on stage, a gift from the company before the show. One thing Ramsey wasn’t wearing, however, was his trademark leather jacket. The frontman has admitted to collecting leather jackets to wear with his designer duds — Tom Ford, Gucci and John Varvatos are among his faves — but that may have changed.

“I realize that I now have as many denim jackets as I do leather jackets. I’ve moved on to denim,” he said.

Fryedays is intended to speak to the brand’s history of connecting quality craftsmanship and music. The next Fryedays event is tonight in the Nashville store and features the Okey Dokey band. Margo Price will appear there on Oct. 2.