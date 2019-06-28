OLEG’S SELLOUT CROWD: Even 13 years after his death, Oleg Cassini’s name managed to create a sellout estate sale at Doyle on Thursday. The all-day event ran for nine and a half hours and the lots sold for a total of more than $1.3 million, according to Louis Webre, senior vice president of marketing and media for the auction house. That final tally was well above pre-auction estimates of $578,185 to $884,260.

Some of the international bidders turned up at the Doyle East 87th Street sale room, with others phoning in their bids or placing them online. Many of the designer’s fans associate him with First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, whose White House style Cassini was instrumental in cultivating. A nine-page handwritten letter by Kennedy prior to her husband’s administration clearly defined what she expected from Cassini as her designer and confidante. That piece of history sold for $16,250 — above the $10,000 to $15,000 estimate.

Thursday’s event was far from a run-of-the-mill estate sale. The 750 lots were gleaned from what was once Cassini’s Oyster Bay Cove 43-acre estate and the neo-Gothic Gramercy Park town house that he lived in at one time. Cassini’s widow Marianne Nestor Cassini has been entangled in years-long legal battles with the designer’s descendants. Her legal team had tried to stop the auction in recent weeks. The items from the East 19th Street town house were sold by the New York County’s Sheriff’s Office after a property seizure. Art, furniture, automobiles and other property from the Oyster Bay Cove manse were sold on behalf of Oleg Cassini Inc. and Oleg Cassini Parfums Ltd. per attorney Rosalia Baimonte, a court-appointed receiver.

More than 1,000 people passed through Doyle’s three-day preview last weekend at the Long Island, N.Y., estate.

In the end, Kennedy-philes or Cassini devotees plunked down $7,500 for 130 sketches (estimate $800 to $1,200) drawn in the Nineties for Cassini’s book “A Thousand Days of Magic.” Eighteen Kennedy-era sketches sold for $3,437 and a detailed ledger from 1960 to early 1964 with fabric swatches and descriptions of Kennedy-approved ensembles sold for $2,812 — considerably more than the $500 to $800 estimate.

But the sale’s real rainmaker was a composite suit of plates armor in the Maximilian style that sold for a whopping $262,500 — setting a new American auction for European armor. The suit, which was one of six sold Thursday, was from the collection of Lord Astor in Hever Castle in the U.K. Another standout item was a George I gilt-gesso side table attributed to James Moore that fetched $75,000 — more than double the opening estimate of $30,000.

A bright red 2004 Mercedes SL 500 convertible with the Cassini crest was won with a $34,375 bid. That amount was also what one client paid for a composite suit of three-quarter etched and gold embedded armor. Another high-ticket item was a Constantin Makovsky portrait of Countess Marguerite Cassini, the designer’s mother, that sold for $31,250. It had been estimated between $1,000 and $3,000.