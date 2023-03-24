Olivela Launches Second Exclusive Capsule Collection to Support Girls’ Education

On Friday, luxury platform Olivela will launch an exclusive capsule collection featuring designers LaQuan Smith, Mark Cross, Anabela Chan, Jonathan Simkhai, Kinraden, Rixo, Andrea Iyamah, Mercedes Castillo and Studio Amelia to raise funds for girls’ education as part of its “Stand With Her” campaign.

There are 37 one-of-a-kind pieces in the collection (the designers created anywhere from two to seven pieces), and prices range from $215 to $3,640.

Twenty percent of proceeds from all orders on Olivela.com will support CARE, which helps defeat poverty, save lives and achieve social justice. Four dollars sends a girl to school for one day.

The first “Stand With Her” collection launched on Giving Tuesday in November 2022, with designers Jimmy Choo, Simone Rocha, Roksanda and The Vampire’s Wife. It raised funds for the Girls Opportunity Alliance, an Obama Foundation program.

Olivela’s retail concept drives 20 percent of net proceeds from all purchases, at no cost to customers or brands, to its nonprofit partners. Last October, Olivela made a $1 million donation to global humanitarian organization Save the Children.

“Equal rights have always been at the top of my agenda,” said Sarah Mullertz, designer and founder of Kinraden Fine Jewelry. “We have at Kinraden worked with equal rights for women and girls for many years and are very aware there is still a long way to go (even here in Scandinavia). So I am thrilled as the founder of a woman-driven and women-owned business to launch these exclusive styles with Olivela. It’s more important than ever to show the way for the next generations. Women’s rights and girls’ rights are human rights.”

Orion Carloto in a Jonathan Simkhai dress from the collection, shot by Carloto.

To celebrate the launch of the “Stand With Her” campaign, Olivela commissioned three style makers — Brittany Xavier, Orion Carloto and Mandy Kelley — to photograph themselves in their favorite pieces.

Mandy Kelley wearing jewelry by Kinraden Fine Jewelry.

“I have been so moved by the response from the Olivela community to the first ‘Stand With Her’ capsule collection, and I’m excited to bring on board some incredible new brands to further the efforts and impact our campaign is making. Just last month, I visited Jordan to see first hand the great work CARE is doing to offer girls an education and give them hope towards a better future. It’s this power to drive real change with every purchase that our customers come back to Olivela for. I couldn’t be more excited to see what we can achieve with this latest collection,” said Stacey Boyd, founder and chief executive officer of Olivela.