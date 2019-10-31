Olivia Colman might only play royalty in TV and film, but she’s now receiving a royal title in real life.

The Oscar-winning actress — who is playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s “The Crown” — was honored with the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the British royal family.

Colman received the honor at an investiture service on Thursday by Princess Anne, the queen’s only daughter, meaning she can now add CBE to her name. The actress accepted the honor wearing a custom Emilia Wickstead plaid dress with a black fastener.

According to the royal family’s official web site, the honor was first established in 1917 by King George V for contributions to the war effort, but now is given to “people from all walks of life.”

Other actors and actresses that have been honored with a CBE include the likes of Kate Winslet, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Benedict Cumberbatch, Helena Bonham Carter and Joan Collins, among others.

The actress is no stranger to the royal family. In addition to her new role as the queen in “The Crown” — where she plays alongside up-and-coming actress Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana — she won an Academy Award this year for her role as Queen Anne in “The Favourite.”

The third season of Netflix’s “The Crown” premieres on Nov. 17.

