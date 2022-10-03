‘House of the Dragon’ Star Olivia Cooke Tapped for Savage x Fenty Lingerie October Campaign

Olivia Cooke has taken center stage for Savage x Fenty’s latest campaign.
The brand revealed the campaign featuring the “House of the Dragon” star modeling its October collection.
The photo set includes the actress wearing the Rose Maxi slipdress, bras, miniskirts and black lingerie. The campaign includes a companion video.
It has been a successful year for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line. In April, the brand received a Femmy Award for excellence in the intimate apparel industry with the organization’s Brand Disruptor Award.
On Aug. 30, Savage x Fenty revealed it would launch a loungewear category. The first drop for the loungewear collection was on Sept. 8, featuring elevated basics including joggers, hoodies, T-shirts, onesies, slips, tank tops, shorts and leggings.
“At the core, Savage x Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” Rihanna said in a statement at the time. “The lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laid-back twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”
After the past several years building her fashion brand Savage x Fenty and her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, Rihanna will return to performing live as the headlining act for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.