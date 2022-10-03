×
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Summer 2023

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Olivia Cooke Tapped for Savage x Fenty Lingerie October Campaign

The actress showcases the brand's latest collection drop.

Olivia Cooke has taken center stage for Savage x Fenty’s latest campaign.

The brand revealed the campaign featuring the “House of the Dragon” star modeling its October collection.

Olivia Cooke in Savage x Fenty’s October campaign.

The photo set includes the actress wearing the Rose Maxi slipdress, bras, miniskirts and black lingerie. The campaign includes a companion video.

Olivia Cooke in Savage x Fenty’s October campaign

It has been a successful year for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line. In April, the brand received a Femmy Award for excellence in the intimate apparel industry with the organization’s Brand Disruptor Award.

On Aug. 30, Savage x Fenty revealed it would launch a loungewear category. The first drop for the loungewear collection was on Sept. 8, featuring elevated basics including joggers, hoodies, T-shirts, onesies, slips, tank tops, shorts and leggings.

“At the core, Savage x Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” Rihanna said in a statement at the time. “The lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laid-back twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

After the past several years building her fashion brand Savage x Fenty and her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, Rihanna will return to performing live as the headlining act for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

