×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: The Latest for Fashion of the Next Generation? Digital Upcycling

Beauty

Inside Brok’s Sudden Departure From Sephora

Fashion

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Stylist Chloe Hartstein Talks Olivia DeJonge’s ‘Elvis’ Press Tour Fashion

The actress has stunned on the red carpet wearing pieces from Prada, Versace and Gucci, all the while giving subtle nods to Priscilla Presley.

Olivia DeJonge poses for photographers upon
Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:
Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:
Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:
Olivia DeJonge poses for photographers upon
View ALL 6 Photos

With premieres and press events for the upcoming “Elvis” film taking place around the world, actress Olivia DeJonge has made the case that she’s a red carpet style star to watch.

The 24-year-old Australian actress, who plays Priscilla Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film, has stunned on every red carpet she’s walked for the movie, spanning events at the Cannes Film Festival to Sunday night’s premiere in Sydney.

DeJonge has been working with fashion stylist Chloe Hartstein for the “Elvis” press tour. DeJonge has dressed the actress in standout looks from designer brands including Gucci, Prada and Versace.

“What I love about Olivia is that she has a really good awareness of her body in a fitting, which doesn’t always happen,” Hartstein told WWD. “She really knows how things are supposed to fit her — she’s kind of intuitive when it comes to that. It’s great to dress her because she has such a range. She feels really good in tailoring and a suit, but she also feels great in a bodycon dress. She’s not afraid to play within that range.”

Related Galleries

DeJonge and Hartstein’s first look working together came at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last month where “Elvis” hosted its first premiere. DeJonge walked the red carpet wearing a seafoam-hued plunge neck chiffon gown accented with organza ruffles from Gucci.

Hartstein said she and DeJonge had several looks they were between choosing for the premiere, but given the large importance and iconic setting of the Cannes Film Festival, decided on the Gucci gown for its dramatic effect.

“For big opportunities like Cannes, it’s such a special red carpet in the sense that it’s really the only opportunity you have as a stylist and as an actress or actor to really take up that space,” she said. “For women, it’s the perfect place for couture just because of the span of the red carpet there, the steps and the lighting. Everything is just kind of the perfect combination to have a major moment.”

DeJonge’s Cannes Gucci gown was one of the many looks Hartstein said gave a subtle nod to Priscilla Presley, as the stylist said the dress’ hue was similar to those Presley wore when she was married to the late musician. DeJonge has also styled her hair in similar ways as Presley and sported some rock n’ roll-inspired looks to pay homage to the figure.

“Priscilla has such a style legacy and Olivia and I have so much respect for that,” she said. “We don’t want to reference it in an obvious way, so it’s all about being subtle in these situations and finding the right piece to reference so it’s not overkill I’d say.”

While DeJonge’s Cannes Gucci gown was perhaps her most memorable, the actress has sported several other standout red carpet looks over the last few weeks such as a black Versace corset-like dress at a screening in London, a silk draped Jonathan Simkhai dress at the London premiere and a pale pink silk organza Prada gown at Sunday’s premiere in Sydney.

With the North America leg of the “Elvis” press tour taking place in the next few weeks — the film officially hits theaters on June 24 — Hartstein explained she’s going to continue her strategy of paying homage to Priscilla Presley in subtle ways while continuing to show DeJonge’s range with her style.

“Creating these looks for big movies and big press tours, it’s really about creating a narrative and connecting the dots between looks,” she said. “I think the people are seeing images of the red carpet can understand what we’re doing and understand the story.”

READ MORE HERE: 

The Standout Looks From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival 

Olivia DeJonge on Playing Priscilla Presley and Wearing Prada 

Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Costumes Are Designed by Prada, Miu Miu

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Hot Summer Bags

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion:

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad