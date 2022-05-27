Prada Takes Over Cannes Hot Spot for Ephemeral Club

PRA-DANCE: The 75th Cannes Film Festival was a three-pronged affair for Prada.

Fashion from the Italian fashion house appeared on screen in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic movie “Elvis,” on the red carpet on the likes of Noomi Rapace, Rebecca Hall, Joachim Trier and Helle Bendixen, as well as at the third installment of the ephemeral club “The Sound of Prada.”

The brand took over Cannes’ Le Speakeasy on Rue Latour-Maubourg, a stone’s throw from the Croisette, and known for its jazzy atmosphere, for the two-day music event, on May 24 and 25, which featured DJ sets by Mimi Xu, Vegyn, Ross From Friends and Tsha, as well as special performances by Carl Cox and St. Vincent.

Olivia DeJonge attends “The Sound of Prada” ephemeral club in Cannes. Courtesy of Prada

The event attracted Cannes’ cool crowd. After attending the premier for the much-anticipated Luhrmann biopic, where she costars in the leading female role of Priscilla Presley, Olivia DeJonge partied in a sequined see-through number, alongside Filippo Scotti, the young Italian actor who walked the Prada fall 2022 men’s runway show last January and who’s best known for his role in Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God.”

Other A-listers joining the Prada club included actors Noomi Rapace, Liv Corfixen, Daniel Brühl and Yang Ge as well as DJ Diplo and music producer Emmanuel Lawal, in addition to socialites and social media personalities.

Jasmine Trinca and Helle Bendixen attend The Sound of Prada on May 25, 2022. Getty Images for Prada

Prada’s temporary club concept was not the only one this week in Cannes, as hip Parisian Silencio and Lenny Kravitz’s L’Arc clubs decamped to town for the movie festival week. Prada’s ephemeral club’s previous installments were held at Sacré Club in Paris in 2019 and at the tanks at Tate Modern in London last year.

As reported, Miuccia Prada teamed with Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin to create looks for “Elvis,” delving deep in the Prada and Miu Miu archives to reinterpret the Presleys’ signature style and love of bling.

Noomi Rapace attends The Sound of Prada on May 25, 2022. Getty Images for Prada

SEE ALSO:

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Cannes Film Festival: Léa Seydoux on Crimes, Compulsion and Working With Nicolas Ghesquière

Cannes Film Festival: Noomi Rapace Is Having the Time of Her Life