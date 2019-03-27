Olivia Jade’s namesake beauty line may never be a reality.

The 19-year-old influencer, who is at the center of the college admissions scandal that made headlines earlier this month, has been rejected for trademarks on “Olivia Jade” and “Olivia Jade Beauty” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. In a letter to Jade, it was reported that the USPTO rejected the trademarks due to vague language and improper punctuation.

“Proper punctuation in identification is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity,” USPTO officials stated. “Commas, semicolons and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used.”

According to the USPTO, both trademarks were filed on May 3, 2018, well ahead of news of the college admissions scandal. The trademarks were filed for “goods and services” for beauty products, such as “makeup kits comprised of moisturizer, primer, concealer, foundation, makeup powder, makeup pencils and eye makeup” among others. It was determined by the USPTO that these terms were too broad and need clarification.

The attorney of record behind the trademarks is Perry Viscounty, who is also representing Jade’s parents in the college admissions scandal.

Jade is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, who are being charged for allegedly spending up to $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. Jade’s parents are among at least 50 other adults charged in the scandal, making it the nation’s largest college admissions scandal to date.

The rejection of Jade’s trademark isn’t the first setback she’s experienced since the scandal. The influencer, who has 1.4 million Instagram followers and 1.9 million YouTube subscribers — where she makes how-to makeup videos — has lost many of her influencer partnerships with brands like Sephora, who discontinued a highlighter and bronze palette made in collaboration with the influencer, Estée Lauder and TRESemmé, among others.

Jade has the chance to resubmit her trademark applications for approval, however it is unclear if she will do so given the backlash she has received since news of the scandal broke.

Read more here:

Mossimo Founder, Lori Loughlin Charged in Alleged College Admissions Scandal

Who is Lori Loughlin’s Influencer Daughter Olivia Jade?

Sephora Ends Partnership With Olivia Jade

WATCH: Influencer Nikita Dragun Launches Dragun Beauty