Olivia Jade is planning a comeback.

The 19-year-old influencer, who is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin — both of whom are charged in the nation’s largest college admissions scandal to date — has resubmitted her trademark application for a beauty line after it was rejected last month due to vague language and improper punctuation.

According to the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, the influencer resubmitted her trademark application on April 1 for “Olivia Jade” and “Olivia Jade Beauty,” which was approved by the USPTO the following day.

The amended trademark applications were updated with commas to separate each product listed and with clarifications to certain descriptions, including “makeup kits,” which are now listed as “comprised of skin moisturizer, primer, facial concealer, foundation, makeup powder, makeup pencils and eye makeup” among other products.

Jade’s original trademark application, which was submitted on May 3, 2018, was filed for goods and services for an array of beauty products. The application was initially rejected by the USPTO, which determined the terms listed needed clarification in order to be accepted. The attorney of record behind the trademarks is Perry Viscounty, who is representing Jade’s parents in the scandal.

While Jade is working on her return to the social media sphere, her parents are being charged with allegedly spending up to $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits. Giannulli and Loughlin have not yet accepted a plea deal, however, it’s reported that they can spend at least two years in prison if they do so.

Although this is a win for Jade, she has experienced a number of setbacks to her career since news of the scandal broke. The influencer, who has 1.4 million Instagram followers and 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube, has lost multiple brand partnerships in the last month, including with Sephora, who has discontinued the highlighter and bronzer palette made in collaboration with Jade, Estée Lauder and TRESemmé, among other brands. Since the scandal broke, Jade has gone radio silent on her social media platforms.

Actress Felicity Huffman, who is also charged in the scandal, pled guilty on Monday to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Twelve other parents involved in the scandal also accepted this plea. A sentencing date for Huffman has not yet been set.

