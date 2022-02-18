Olivia Jade Models for Madhappy and Talks Mental Health

Madhappy has tapped Olivia Jade Giannulli to model for its Classics collection, benefiting its new Madhappy Foundation.

On Friday, the official Madhappy Instagram account uploaded a carousel of images of the YouTuber, known professionally as Olivia Jade, wearing its classic fleece hoodie in the color pine. In the accompanying caption, she opens up about what mental health means to her.

“Mental health means a lot to me. I’ve learned as I have gotten older the value of being kind and uplifting others has the ability to impact my own mental state in a positive way,” she said. “It’s also important to remind ourselves there is nothing to be ashamed of if you don’t feel 100 percent.”

The campaign is a part of the clothing company’s newest venture, The Madhappy Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization aiming to advance the discussion of mental health. Madhappy first introduced the organization last month in an Instagram post.

“We are proud to announce the creation of our own organization to put resources in the right hands to improve mental health globally,” the caption read. “Beginning today, 1 percent of proceeds from every Madhappy sale will benefit our efforts toward the advancement of mental health through The Madhappy Foundation. We look forward to sharing more this year as we embark on a new chapter of our mission to take action in support of mental health, and to spread optimism with The Local Optimist Group.”

This past week, photos of other creatives modeling the Madhappy Classics collection were revealed on Instagram, such as Amalie Gassmann and Veneda Anastasia Carter.

The controversial influencer made a comeback last year after staying mum following the fallout of the college admissions scandal, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, in March 2019.

Last year marked a big one for the YouTube star, who was one of the celebrity contestants competing on the 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Additionally, she launched her first podcast in October and has resumed her regularly scheduled programming on YouTube again, frequently uploading vlogs, or video blogs, clothing hauls and makeup and hair tutorials monthly since January, following a hiatus after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were embroiled in the college admissions scandal.

Before being involved in Operation Varsity Blues in 2019, in which Giannulli’s parents paid half a million dollars in bribes to get herself and her older sister Bella admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, Giannulli was best known for her beauty career and YouTube channel. Her parents were among 50 others involved in the scandal, including actress Felicity Huffman, who served 11 days in prison in October 2019.

Her mother and father ended up serving a two-month and five-month prison sentence, respectively, for their involvement.

