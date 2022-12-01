Olivia Munn to Appear in La Ligne’s Holiday Campaign

Olivia Munn appears in La Ligne’s latest holiday 2022 campaign, photographed by Pamela Hanson at the Hotel Chelsea. The campaign breaks Thursday.

The 42-year-old actress joins a list of celebrities including Amy Schumer, Cleo Wade, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Wilde, Nina Dobrev, Paulina Porizkova and Savanna Smith who have appeared in La Ligne’s campaigns over the years. The campaign looks to capture the joyous spirit of the holidays.

Olivia Munn featured in La Ligne’s holiday campaign. Courtesy of La Ligne

The creative team included hair by Gonn Kinoshita and makeup by Carolina Gonzalez. La Ligne’s cofounder Meredith Melling styled the shoot. In the campaign, Munn wears key pieces from La Ligne including the Luca dress in hot coral, the Marin sweater in burgundy with pink stripes as well as several new dress styles.

“Olivia was the perfect subject for our most recent campaign because she is the ultimate La Ligne woman — smart, hilarious, beautiful, hard-working and takes a stand for what she believes in,” said Melling. “And now Olivia is a new mother, navigating all the joys and challenges of motherhood with refreshing candor — something La Ligne’s cofounders, who are all mothers themselves, can relate to. We value all these attributes in Olivia and the many multifaceted women who wear La Ligne.”

This is Munn’s first shoot since giving birth to her son with comedian John Mulaney in November 2021.

According to Melling, the campaign will run across La Ligne’s website and social channels.