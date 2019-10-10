Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ Leather Costume Is Up for Auction

“Grease” fans have the chance to step into Sandy’s iconic wardrobe.

Olivia Newton-John, who played the character in the 1978 film, is offering up her famous black leather jacket and pants from the film’s last scene in an upcoming auction that will benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre. The pieces are estimated to sell for between $100,000 and $200,000.

Working with Julien’s Auctions, the actress and singer is offering more than 500 of her costumes, accessories and personal items for auction to benefit the cause. Newton-John will also be auctioning the original script for “Grease” along with Sandy’s leather costume, which has become one of the most recognizable looks from the hit movie.

The auction will also include other pieces relevant to “Grease,” including the custom Fifties-inspired pink lace gown worn by Newton-John to the film’s premiere — estimated to sell for between $3,000 and $5,000 — and a custom “Pink Ladies” jacket made for the actress by the cast and crew of the film, which is estimated to sell for $2,000 to $4,000.

Other pieces being auctioned include Newton-John’s custom, thigh-high suede Western boots and Missoni knit harem pants from the 1980 fantasy film, “Xanadu.” She is also offering up the custom silk bodice worn on the cover of her 1982 “Physical” tour book and a ribbed velvet and gold lame top and shorts worn on an episode of “The Merv Griffin Show” in 1981.

Some of Newton-John’s red carpet looks will also be up for auction, including a silk beaded gown and spandex jumpsuit worn at the Academy Awards in 1978.

Newton-John herself will be taking the stage for the Julien’s Auction in Los Angeles, which will start out the auctioneer’s Icons & Idols two-day music event taking place on Nov. 1 and 2.

