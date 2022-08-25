×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont, Farfetch Shares Climb on YNAP Deal

Fashion

Cara Delevingne and Karl Lagerfeld Had So Much in Common

Fashion

WWD Launches WWD Store

Olivia Rodrigo Brings Her Punk Style For Billy Joel Performance in Vintage Vivienne Westwood Corset

The Grammy-winning singer surprised fans when she joined the legendary artist on stage. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST
Olivia Rodrigo poses at the Disney
Jen Psaki, White House press secretary,
Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV
Olivia Rodrigo attends The Metropolitan Museum
View ALL 10 Photos

Olivia Rodrigo is staying true to her essence of punk rock princess. 

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer took fans by surprise when she joined Billy Joel on stage during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

For the appearance, she wore a vintage Vivienne Westwood corset, sourced from Tab Vintage, with an orange tartan wool miniskirt paired with tights, black combat boots and a black choker. She styled her hair half-up, half-down in loose curls and rocked a dark pink lip. 

She was styled by duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, who also works with Kali Uchis, Willow Smith and Sza. 

Related Galleries

Olivia Rodrigo poses backstage at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 24 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The two sang Rodrigo’s hit 2021 song “Deja Vu” and Joel’s classic “Uptown Girl” together on stage. 

During his concert, the beginning of “Deja Vu” started playing before Joel introduced Rodrigo. 

“I’m going to bring up a young musician. She’s a triple Grammy winner. She won the Billboard 2022 Woman of the Year award. She’s got the American Music Award. She’s got all kinds of awards,” Joel said. “She’s very talented. I like her music, and so do my kids. She’s very talented. Please say hello to Olivia Rodrigo.”

Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel perform “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl” onstage at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 24 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Her song famously references the famed rock singer and the song in “Deja Vu,” singing the lyrics, “I’ll bet that she knows Billy Joel/’Cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl.’” 

After the track, the two hugged before saying they would sing the song that was just referenced in “Deja Vu,” and the duo started performing “Uptown Girl,” trading verses throughout. 

At the end, Rodrigo thanked and hugged Joel once more, saying, “Thank you, Billy. I love you.” 

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Hot Summer Bags

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad