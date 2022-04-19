Olivia Rodrigo Joins Glossier as Official Partner

Olivia Rodrigo is joining Glossier as its first celebrity face.

The beauty brand revealed Tuesday that the Grammy-winning singer is joining as an official partner in a first-of-its-kind partnership. Through the partnership, Rodrigo will appear in brand campaigns, participate in product development and content creation and “connect with the Glossier community,” according to the brand.

“If I could send a note to the Glossier community, I’d say, ‘You look good exactly as you are,’” Rodrigo said in a statement.

In a statement from Glossier, the brand explained the partnership “signifies the brand’s focus on building authentic talent partnerships grounded in real-life connections and shared values.”

Olivia Rodrigo Glossier/Stevie Dance

Rodrigo’s launch campaign shows the singer embracing Glossier’s “You Look Good” motto in unedited photos. To celebrate the campaign, Glossier is offering some of Rodrigo’s favorite products in a set called “Olivia’s Favorites,” which includes the brand’s Boy Brow, Ultralip and Pro Tip makeup products. The set retails for $45.

Rodrigo first started working with Glossier in early 2021, working with the brand to debut its Ultralip product in an April 2021 video with Vogue. She also worked with Glossier for her appearances at the 2021 American Music Awards and this year’s Grammy Awards, where she won three awards.

While this is Glossier’s first celebrity partnership, the brand has worked with the likes of “Gossip Girl” stars Evan Mock, Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee as well as model Eve Jobs for previous campaigns.

READ MORE HERE:

