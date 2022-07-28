Olivia Rodrigo Goes Fashion-forward in Cutout Nensi Dojaka Minidress for ‘High School Musical’ Season Three Premiere

Olivia Rodrigo had a standout fashion moment during the third season premiere of her Disney+ series, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

On Wednesday, the singer-actress walked the red carpet in a strapless mini black dress by Nensi Dojaka that featured mesh and floral detailing and a cutout design on one side. She wore her hair down in curls and kept her makeup simple with a bold red lip.

She was styled by sister duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, who also works with Willow Smith, Priscilla Huggins and Lolo Zouaï.

Olivia Rodrigo at the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premiere held at The Walt Disney Studios. Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Rodrigo was joined by her costars including Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie and Matt Cornett, among others. Stars such as JoJo Siwa, Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu, the latter two of whom starred in the original “High School Musical” in 2006, were also present.

Rodrigo gained recognition for playing Nini Salazar-Roberts in the Disney+ show, playing opposite Bassett who stars as her romantic interest, Ricky Bowen.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premiere held at The Walt Disney Studios. Tommaso Boddi for Variety

In January 2021, Rodrigo became a worldwide phenomenon for her hit single “Drivers License,” which became a well-known breakup anthem at the time, as well as one of the most popular hits of last year. She followed up the success of the single with her album “Sour,” which came out that May.

For the 2022 Grammy Awards, Rodrigo received a total of seven nominations, including the coveted categories of Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Sour” and “Drivers License,” respectively. She ended up taking home the awards for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best New Artist.

In March, Rodrigo released a documentary “Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)” on Disney+, which looks back at her memories of writing and creating “Sour” as well as exploring more details into a specific time in her life.

She has also emerged as a style star in her own right, embodying the resurgence of Y2K trends, while also staying true to her essence of a pop punk princess.