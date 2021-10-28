×
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2021

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Rent the Runway Stock Falls After IPO

Loro Piana Names New CEO

Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd Lead American Music Awards 2021 Nominations

See the full list of AMA nominations here.

Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny
The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny are among those nominated for the 2021 American Music Awards. AP

The list of nominees for the 2021 American Music Awards were revealed on Thursday, with Olivia Rodrigo leading the pack with a total of seven nominations.

The Weeknd earned six nominations, while Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and Giveon followed closely behind with five each.

Rodrigo released her debut album, “Sour,” earlier this year, which was met with commercial and critical success. Among her nods, she was nominated for the coveted artist of the year award, along with the likes of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Drake, BTS and The Weeknd.

Other nominees for this year’s ceremony include, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Glass Animals, Silk Sonic and Maluma, among others.

The AMAs will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Read on for the full list of the American Music Awards 2021 nominees.

Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid Laroi

Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”
Chris Brown and Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon “Peaches”

Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks “Buss It”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the Door Open”
Cardi B “Up”
Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

Favorite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande “Positions”
Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”
Olivia Rodrigo “Sour”
Taylor Swift “evermore”
The Kid Laroi “F–k Love”

Favorite Pop Song
BTS “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
Lee Brice “Hey World”
Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Chris Young and Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Juice Wrld “Legends Never Die”
Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon”
Rod Wave “SoulFly”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
Polo G “Rapstar”
Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA

Favorite R&B Album 
Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done…Take Time”
H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
Queen Naija “missunderstood”

Favorite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the Door Open”
Chris Brown and Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía

Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny “El Último Tour del Mundo”
Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
KAROL G “KG0516”
Maluma “Papi Juancho”
Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”

Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”
Bad Bunny x Rosalía “La Noche de Anoche”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Maluma and The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

Favorite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist
Cain
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
Illenium
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto

