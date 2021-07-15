President Joe Biden has tapped Olivia Rodrigo for her help.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old pop star visited the White House to assist the Biden administration in its effort to help urge more young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodrigo met with President Biden, as well as his chief COVID-19 medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, to record videos for the cause.

Rodrigo, who currently has the number-one selling album in the U.S., stepped into the West Wing in a chic and preppy getup. The pink plaid and tweed matching set, à la Cher Horowitz of “Clueless” meets Jackie Kennedy, is a vintage Chanel suit from 1995, according to an Instagram account dedicated to Rodrigo’s outfits. The singer paired the suit with white, sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels, black calf socks (think Blair Waldorf from “Gossip Girl”) and a black, mini Amina Muaddi suede purse.

During her visit, Rodrigo had the opportunity to speak behind the White House briefing room podium where she made a few remarks.

“I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,” Rodrigo said. “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”

The videos will be posted on the official Instagram accounts of both Rodrigo and President Biden. News of the pop star’s visit was first announced on Instagram Tuesday, when Biden posted a throwback photo of himself from his youth, with the caption, “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

The singer commented, “i’m in! see you tomorrow at the white house!”

Rodrigo took the internet by storm when she dropped her hit single, “Drivers License,” and continued her streak in pop culture stardom when she released her debut album called “Sour” in May.

