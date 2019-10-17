Olivia von Halle, the British-based loungewear and ready-to-wear designer, has collaborated with Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” to create a rtw and loungewear collection inspired by the film. The line will be available Thursday on Net-a-porter, oliviavonhalle.com and the Olivia von Halle flagship at 190 Pavilion Road in London.

Retail prices range from $90 to $900.

The movie opens Friday.

The 15-piece collection, that includes silk velvet pajamas, crepe-de-chine gowns, silk slipdresses and a faux leather cape, was inspired by the lead heroines of the film, Maleficent and Aurora, played by Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, respectively.

Maleficent’s influence on styles combined old school glamour with a modern fierceness. The brand’s cult Coco pajama was reimagined in silk velvet and embellished with black Swarovski buttons and a large-scale embroidered wing motif, for example. In contrast, the Aurora inspired pieces are feminine and ethereal. For example, the “Queenie” robe is printed with a lilac floral apple blossom print inspired by the magical forest where Maleficent and Aurora met.

“It was a dream come true to meet with Angelina Jolie,” von Halle said. “She is an incredibly inspiring woman. I spent some time with Angelina on set and saw the costumes which are absolutely exquisite; so beautifully made and with a level of detail that is quite staggering. We discussed the complexities of Maleficent and Aurora’s characters, which really helped us to create a collection that explores and celebrates these two powerful heroines, and what they would wear if they were women in 2019.”