Olivia Wilde Dresses in Sheer Lace Dior With Statement Belt for People’s Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Olivia Wilde embraced lace at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The actress looked to Dior’s 2023 resort collection, picking a dress straight from the runway.

Olivia Wilde at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6 in California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Wilde’s black dress featured a low neckline and a bodice adorned with lingerie-like lace. The see-through gown cinched at the waist and was adorned with a large statement belt and gold buckle.

The lace continued to the skirt of the dress, creating a voluminous effect. Underneath, Wilde wore a pair of black briefs.

To complete her alluring ensemble, Wilde opted for a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s Bebe black patent platforms.

Karla Welch helped Wilde with her awards show look, and in the past has worked with Michelle Monaghan, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hailey Bieber.

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno helped Wilde channel sensual glamour, with black eyeliner and rosy blush. For hair, Wilde’s highlighted blond tresses were styled into beach-ready waves.

Along with Wilde, the star-studded award show included Dwyane Wade, Khloé Kardashian, Shania Twain, Laverne Cox and Lizzo. Wilde took home the Drama Movie of 2022 award for her directorial debut film “Don’t Worry Darling,” which premiered in theaters on Sept. 23 and starred Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Wilde has enticed many with her major fashion looks. In November, she wore a violet and silver chevron-printed sequin Gucci gown to the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. To the Women in Film Honors ceremony in October, Wilde wore a black hooded dress from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection.

The People’s Choice Awards is an annual awards show where fans honor a year of outstanding pop culture entertainment, ranging from TV, film, acting and music, with winners chosen by the public. This year’s award show was hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson and awarded Lizzo as the People’s Champion Award and Ryan Reynolds with the People’s Icon award.