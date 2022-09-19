×
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: World Leaders, Royals, Family Members Gather at Westminster Abbey

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

CEO Talks: Adrian Cheng Is Bringing ‘Cultural Retail’ to China

Olivia Wilde Wears Sequined Valentino Dress at San Sebastián Film Festival 

Wilde is continuing the promotional tour for her upcoming film, “Don’t Worry Darling.” 

Olivia Wilde arrives for the 70th
Olivia Wilde arrives for the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival to present the film "Don't worry darling" in San Sebastian, Spain, on Sept. 17. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Olivia Wilde is continuing her standout style streak during the “Don’t Worry Darling” promotional tour.

The actress and director debuted her upcoming film at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on Friday wearing a gown from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Wilde’s look was a formfitting, sequined emerald green dress. 

Wilde premiered the movie solo, as the film’s cast was not in attendance at the film festival held annually in the Spanish city of Donostia-San Sebastián. 

Olivia Wilde arrives for the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival to present the film “Don’t Worry Darling” in San Sebastian, Spain, on Sept. 17. Getty Images

The actress has been attending many engagements over the last month to promote “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is the second film she’s directed since her directorial debut, “Booksmart.” 

Wilde previously debuted the film at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, where she was joined by the film’s cast including Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll and Sydney Chandler. For the premiere, Wilde wore a custom yellow gown with crystal overlay embroidery made by Gucci. Wilde has worked with her stylist Karla Welch for the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. 

“Don’t Worry Darling” tells the story of Jack and Alice Chambers, a young couple in the ’50s living in Victory, California, a company town that has been created and paid for by the company Jack works for. Alice becomes curious about her husband’s line of work, which causes tension between the couple and their seemingly utopian lives. The film debuts in theaters on Friday. 

Olivia Wilde arrives for the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival to present the film “Don’t Worry Darling” in San Sebastian, Spain, on Sept. 17. WireImage
