PICTURE THIS: While a formidable showman with the physical runway, John Galliano also has adapted well to filmed collections — and conscripted French director Olivier Dahan of “La Vie en Rose” fame to tell the story of his fall 2021 Maison Margiela Artisanal collection, WWD has learned.

Dahan’s movie is to debut online — and in a cinema on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées — on July 8, the final day of couture week in Paris.

The Paris-based fashion house shared a teaser clip, which shows plants swaying in the breeze amid tense music and eerie purple light.

In 2009, when he was the couturier at Christian Dior, Galliano worked with Dahan on a six-and-a-half-minute thriller starring Marion Cotillard, who the year before had won the Oscar for her incarnation of Edith Piaf.

Titled “The Lady Noire Affair,” that mini movie bristled with Hitchcockian tension.

Dahan has also done commercial work for Cartier and L’Oréal, but is best known for his feature films, including 2014’s “Grace of Monaco,” starring Nicole Kidman, and 2012’s “My Own Love Song” starring Renée Zellweger and Forest Whitaker.

His latest film, titled “Simone Veil, A Woman of the Century” and starring Elsa Zylberstein as the controversial French philosopher and activist, is expected out later this year.

Galliano has collaborated with British photographer and filmmaker Nick Knight on several creative videos for Maison Margiela, melding a documentary style with cutting-edge fashion imagery.

