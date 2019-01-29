TAKE YOUR MARK: Spring Place has recruited Olivier Lordonnois as its new chief executive officer.

Already in his new post, Lordonnois joins the collaborative workspace and social club from The Mark Hotel where he served as general manager. His 20-plus years of experience includes runs at such prestigious properties as The Ritz Paris, The Lanesborough in London, and two other Paris addresses — Hôtel Costes and Hotel de la Tremoille. The latter he helped elevate to a five-star hotel, according to a Spring Place spokeswoman.

He takes on some of the responsibilities handled by Francesco Costa, who has been appointed co-chairman of Spring Place, which has outposts in New York City and Beverly Hills. There are also plans to ramp up the cultural components through programming rooted in creativity, innovation, the arts and entrepreneurialism in those spots. Spring Place executives have set their sights on London for a potential new location.

Given his experience, Lordonnois’ tasks will include helping Spring Place amp up its levels of hospitality and experiential features. Spring Place will be serving up its own travel-oriented event Feb. 6 to 14 — a Peruvian-inspired pop-up restaurant hosted by Coya. There will be a limited number of reservations available for the public each night.

On another front, IMG will be building off the success of last season’s NYFW: The Talks with NYFW: BTS. Next month there will also be the IMG and Spring Place coproduced series of in-depth conversations with industry leaders and artists. Repreve Champions of Sustainability will honor designer Mara Hoffman for her leadership in sustainable fashion on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

A successor for Lordonnois, who exited about a week ago, has not yet been named at The Mark, according to a hotel spokeswoman.

During his time at The Mark, he was part of the Upper East Side hotel’s team that created a few fashion-related initiatives. In late November, La Ligne started an in-suite activation that allowed hotel guests to shop La Ligne directly from their suites. The hotel’s striped lobby floor was in line with the New York lifestyle brand’s striped aesthetic. The Mark is also finessing plans to launch a children’s knitwear collection with Lingua Franca, according to a spokeswoman for the cashmere knitwear label.