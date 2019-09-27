BEDTIME STORY: Fashion tomes tend to be more coffee-table books than bedtime reading, but Olivier Saillard wants us to be flicking through his latest editorial work on a lazy Sunday morning lie-in.

“Le Bouquin de la Mode,” published by Éditions Robert Laffont, is a more than 1,200-page French-language paperback edited by Saillard that groups together texts about the culture of fashion, including extracts from literary texts from authors like Émile Zola and Charles Baudelaire.

“The main challenge was that it’s a book without pictures,” said Saillard at the launch event at the Association Azzedine Alaïa Thursday evening, which gathered guests including Charlotte Rampling, Dominique Issermann, Nathalie and Lola Rykiel, Elie Top and Sarah Andelman. “It’s not a coffee-table book. I think it’s the biggest anthology of texts about fashion that has been published to date, with more than 50 authors who have written about fashion,” Saillard continued.

The volume, which features a drawing by Christian Lacroix of an Alaïa gown on its cover, will be in stores on Oct. 10.

Rampling drew parallels with a show she worked on with Saillard and Tilda Swinton at the Musée d’Art Moderne. “It was around photography without showing any photos, and Olivier’s book is about fashion without showing any pictures, so there’s something going on here,” said the actress, whose next release is Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta,” set in the 17th century in a monastery.