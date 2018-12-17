FOR THE LOVE OF LACE: Belgian fashion designer Olivier Theyskens is the latest fashion name to hold an exhibition at the Museum of Lace and Fashion in Calais, in the North of France.

Following designers Hubert de Givenchy, Cristóbal Balenciaga and Iris van Herpen, Theyskens’ exhibition marks the 10th anniversary of the cultural institution, which was created in 2009 to celebrate the region’s heritage of lace manufacturing.

Named “In Praesentia,” it will run from June 15, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2020.

The Belgian designer was given complete “carte blanche” for the exhibition, for which he delved into the museum’s historical textile collections and picked out unique pieces to build a dialogue with his own creations.

Curated by fashion historian Lydia Kamitsis, “In Praesentia” is voluntarily non-chronological, focusing instead on shared details, colors and textures between Theyskens’ silhouettes and the museum’s archives.

After studying at Brussels-based fashion school La Cambre, Theyskens launched his label in 1997. He went on to join Rochas in 2002, before becoming creative director at Nina Ricci from 2006 to 2009 and at Theory from 2010 to 2015. In 2016, he returned to Paris fashion week with his namesake brand.

It’s the designer’s second exhibition: the first, a retrospective of his 20-year career, was held at the MoMu in Antwerp in 2017.