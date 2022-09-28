×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Daniel Lee to Join Burberry as Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

EXCLUSIVE: Olly Shinder Is Dover Street Market Paris’ Latest Recruit

The London-based designer will be showing the vision of "luxury utility" that he initially developed for his graduate collection at Central Saint Martins.

Olly Shinder
British designer Olly Shinder. Wolfgang Tillmans/Courtesy of Dover Street Market Paris

For British designer Olly Shinder, the fact that his Central Saint Martins graduate collection didn’t go viral is no biggie.

After all, his bachelor collection still got him “connected with the magazines that I was most interested in, with Dover Street Market,” he told WWD, recalling how retailers were calling and he was contacting Adrian Joffe.

Given that this led him to a spot at Dover Street Market Paris starting this season, clicks can’t compete.

The 23-year-old always had a sense that fashion interested him, but “coming from a relatively conservative family,” he didn’t feel that interest would be encouraged.

Related Galleries

Growing up in London, he “made a point [of] going to every single art exhibition,” which eventually brought him to seeing fashion retrospectives at Barbican.

London’s Dover Street Market likewise offered an enriching experience of “clothes in a fine art context,” no purchase necessary. “Even if just visit[ing] [the store] casually, you walk away with something — a new idea, or a new way of seeing things just by having encountered the collection of [designers] who are sold there,” he explained.

A detail of Olly Shinder’s debut collection showcased at Dover Street Market Paris. Wolfgang Tillmans/Courtesy of Dover Street Market Paris

From there he “just became obsessed. All I wanted to do was immerse myself in the culture,” he confessed. Before long, Shinder was busy sneaking into nightclubs.

Not just any clubs, mind you. “It was Vogue Fabrics, where Loverboy was happening at the time, [so] it was like I was already somehow sniffing out the London fashion scene,” he protested with good humor.

At the same time, he was cultivated his newfound interest — and an obsession for high-quality, well-made clothes — by interning at Phoebe Philo-era Celine and later for buzzy independent brands like GmBH.

“I wanted to be designing uniforms for the Olympics, I wanted to be doing all the airlines. I wanted to be some kind worldwide uniform designer, basically,” he said. So much so that it was a point he mentioned in his 2016 cover letter to be accepted at Central Saint Martins.

Another experience that shaped Shinder’s path was working as a trims designer for Swedish technical workwear specialists Snickers. Not only did that sharpen Shinder’s love for clothes that have wear in them, but it helped divorce notions of utility from gender.

Hence his vision of the Olly Shinder brand as a kind of function-first uniform that wouldn’t look amiss in a mountaineering shop — with a twist.

It’s what else he can throw into the mix that really has him going. “These are the things that differentiate and subvert the world of workwear and uniforms,” he added with relish, coining “luxury utility” as a descriptor for what resulted of his desire to “make archetypal clothing out of material not made [for] it.”

Cue details like the intricate pleating on the front of a jacket, luxury lingerie-level textiles and an airtight, watertight zipper used for decoration, all worked to “feel more personal to the wearer rather than being a kind of spectacle.”

At retail, this line, made entirely in London, currently starts around 200 pounds for tops and shorts cut from Polartec fleece, between 800 pounds and 1,200 pounds for trousers with a three-way zip detail at the knee, and up to 2,750 pounds for the jacket with the intricate lacing and triangular folds that he dubbed “the crocodile.”

When seeing his clothes up close, Shinder “hopes that people see and feel that the clothes are worth what they’re being sold for,” he said.

To him, joining Dover Street Market Paris is an opportunity to take stock of graduating while thinking about the next steps. Honing on his price range further, for example, but also putting in place a strcture that would “be somehow sustainable and satisfy me as a designer” while “feeling ethically right,” he outlined.

Shinder joins DSMP’s stable of 14 brands, all operating under different business arrangements, that can include brand development, production and distribution, with the Comme des Garçons-owned organization.

His graduate collection, commercially available for spring 2023, will be showcased from Oct. 2 to 6 during Paris Fashion Week, alongside Dream Baby!, ERL, Honey F–king Dijon, Vaquera, Weinsanto and Stefano Pilati’s rebooted Random Identities.

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Hot Summer Bags

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

London-based Olly Shinder Is Dover Street

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad