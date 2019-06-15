“It was incredible to see obviously the pride of the Italian nation and of Mr. Armani, who is the real image of Italy, coming out with the athletes. It was incredibly powerful – I got goosebumps,” admitted Tom Bateman after the Emporio Armani show.

The actor was referring to the finale of the show, which was closed by 20 Olympic athletes and nine Paralympians of the Italian team wearing the new EA7 Emporio Armani uniforms for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, with graphics paying homage to Japan. Previously, Giorgio Armani has dressed the Italian athletes at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, and the Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The athletes walked to the tune of “Love is in the Air,” around a stage lit up to reproduce the colors of the Italian flag.

Bateman is keeping busy, shooting the Netflix drama “Behind Her Eyes,” due out later this year, an adaptation of the best-selling book by the same name penned by Sarah Pinborough. Bateman plays the lead character, David. “It circles around a married couple and another woman, but I can’t say too much and give it away–it’s dark, twisted and quite thrilling,” he said.

In September, he will also reprise his role as Monsieur Bouc in a new version of “Death on the Nile,” the follow-up to “Murder on the Orient Express,” and due out next year. “We start shooting in September, it’s an amazing script and it goes even further than the last one. It’s the same character, but it will be a very different story [for him],” said Bateman. Kenneth Branagh will also once again play Hercule Poirot.