Omega Taps Five-time Olympian Allyson Felix as Ambassador

Allyson Felix has been tapped as an ambassador for Omega.

On Thursday, the five-time track and field Olympian was named an ambassador for the Swiss luxury watch company.

Felix joins a growing family of athletes who are also Omega ambassadors, including other Olympians such as Michael Phelps, Caeleb Dressel, Noah Lyles, Shaun White and Dalilah Muhammad, among others. Omega has been the official timekeeper for the Olympic Games since 1932.

“Omega has been there as a timekeeper throughout my athletics career. It’s been an honor to rely on their precision for some of my fastest ever moments and I’m thrilled to wear their watches as a symbol of the brand’s quality,” Felix said.

Allyson Felix for Omega. Courtesy of Omega

Felix first appeared in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, where she won the silver medal in the women’s 200-meter race. She has continued to medal in each Olympic Games thereafter, accruing a total of 11 Olympic medals, seven of them gold. Felix is the most decorated female athlete in track and field history.

“Allyson represents the exact dedication and talent it takes to reach the top,” Raynald Aeschlimann, president and chief executive officer of Omega said. “She’s an inspiration to any young athlete, and I’m so glad we will now be working so closely together.”

In April, Felix announced on Instagram that she plans to retire after the 2022 season ends, stating this season would be her last.

Earlier this week, Omega revealed that actress-director Zoë Kravitz has also joined the brand as an ambassador.

READ MORE HERE:

Omega Names Zoë Kravitz as Latest Ambassador

Caeleb Dressel Wins Brand Ambassadorship With Omega

Allyson Felix Gets Ready for Her First Met Gala