MOUNTAIN HIGH: On, the leading running shoe brand in Switzerland, has come up with a novel way to introduce its new outdoor collection.

The Zurich-based company has created the On Mountain Hut in the Piz Lunghin, a Swiss mountain also known as “The Roof of Europe,” in the Albula Alps. The hut is located at an elevation of 8,200 feet and sits next to an alpine lake. The zero-waste structure is reachable only on foot, is powered by solar panels and uses filtered rainwater. It will remain on the mountain until September, when it will be deconstructed.

Anyone is welcome to hike up the mountain to visit the hut, but only the winners of competitions hosted by On’s retail partners as well as its employees are allowed to stay overnight.

The hut also serves to publicize the company’s first hiking shoe, the Cloudrock Waterproof, that has a patented Mission Grip sole and is 35 percent lighter than comparable hiking shoes, according to the company. Other pieces in the outdoor collection are the Cloudventure Peak, an outdoor shoe designed for speed, as well as a Waterproof Anorak all-weather jacket with triple skin and ventilation slits made of PTFE-free materials. All three items will be available at On’s e-commerce site as well as select retailers starting today.

On was founded by former professional triathlete Olivier Bernhard, who teamed with David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti to reengineer a running shoe to create a different sort of running experience. The concept he was seeking was a cushioned landing and explosive take-off, or what they describe as “running on clouds.”

The company has its U.S. headquarters in Portland, Ore., and the brand is now available in more than 6,000 specialty stores worldwide.