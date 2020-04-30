On, the buzzy Swiss running shoe brand, is being added to the buzzy Dover Street Market.

On May 7, Dover Street, along with a few other key sneaker retailers including Bodega and Shoe Gallery, will launch Cloudnova, a new model intended to be worn for all-day comfort that still offers performance features.

The shoe features the company’s proprietary CloudTec cushioned sole and its Speedboard molded plate that adds spring to every step. The sneaker is designed like a sock and is available in either a black or white option. It will retail for $149.99.

“Performance used to borrow from fashion; now fashion borrows from performance,” said On cofounder David Allemann.

Starting today, customers can log on to the On web site and sign up to be the first to purchase the limited-edition sneaker. Winners will be notified on May 7.

On, like many other running shoe brands, has actually been benefiting since the pandemic and the mini-running boom that has emerged amid worldwide work-from-home orders, the company said, adding that even though its brick-and-mortar retail partners are closed, its e-commerce site has seen an uptick in sales.

On was founded 10 years ago by former professional triathlete Olivier Bernhard, who approached his friends Allemann and Caspar Coppetti about reengineering a running shoe to create a different sort of running sensation. The concept he was seeking was a cushioned landing and explosive take-off, or what they describe as “running on clouds.” Since that time, the brand, which is the top-selling running shoe brand in Switzerland, has also gained a foothold in the lifestyle market in the U.S. Last fall, Roger Federer had become an investor in the brand, involved in product development, marketing and fan experiences. He has also been a representative for the brand.