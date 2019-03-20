After setting social media into a frenzy earlier this week with the release of its posters, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has released its first trailer for the film.

One of the summer’s most highly anticipated movies, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and takes moviegoers back to Hollywood in 1969.

The film follows DiCaprio, who plays Rick Dalton, a struggling Western actor, and Cliff Booth, Dalton’s stunt double, as they struggle to find success in Hollywood. The trailer shows the two on their journey to transition from TV to film, with scenes of Sixties’ Hollywood interspersed throughout.

Playing the late Sharon Tate, Robbie also appears in the trailer dressed in Tate’s signature Mod look. Little on the film’s synopsis has been released, however it is believed that Tate’s tragic murder by members of Charles Manson’s “family” will be touched on in the film.

The film first released promotional images last August, which came under scrutiny due to many believing Pitt and DiCaprio were heavily photoshopped. This speculation continued on Monday when the film released its first poster with the two actors standing in front of the famous “Hollywood” sign.

The following day, another poster was released featuring Robbie as Tate, wearing the same black-and-white outfit worn in another promotional image released by the film last August.

The film’s cast also includes Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch, Lena Dunham and Damon Herriman, who plays Charles Manson.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is slated for release on July 26.

