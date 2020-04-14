What to Know about Lady Gaga’s “One World: Together At Home” Virtual Concert

As celebrities are increasingly joining the fight to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Lady Gaga has arguably orchestrated the largest fund-raising effort with her upcoming virtual concert.

The “One World: Together at Home” global special is a joint effort between the Oscar-winning singer, the World Health Organization and Global Citizen to bring together some of today’s biggest musicians and celebrities to celebrate health-care workers on the frontline of the pandemic and to raise awareness for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Lady Gaga has already worked with both organizations to solicit donations from several global companies, raising $35 million for the fund.

From the lengthy list of performers and presenters to how to stream the virtual concert, here is everything you need to know about the “One World: Together at Home” global special.

When is the “One World: Together at Home” virtual concert?

The two-hour global special will air on April 18 at 8 p.m.

Which celebrities are involved with the “One World: Together at Home” virtual concert?

Lady Gaga will be joined by a lengthy list of musicians and celebrities during the virtual concert, including the likes of Elton John, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, David Beckham and Idris Elba, among others.

View Gallery Related Gallery Photographers Pitching in with Benefit Sales to Help with Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Global Citizen announced a second round of musicians and celebrities on April 14 that will be participating in the virtual concert, including Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

Is the virtual concert a fund-raiser?

“The One World: Together at Home” global special is not actively requesting donations as Lady Gaga has already secured a $35 million donation for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Rather, the concert is meant to “tell the stories of and celebrate the frontline communities, health-care workers and their acts of kindness,” the singer said during an April 6 press conference.

Who is hosting the “One World: Together at Home” virtual concert?

Late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will host the broadcast together.

Is there a pre-show?

There will be a six-hour pre-show streamed before the virtual concert. The pre-show will also include performances from musicians such as John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, The Killers, Luis Fonsi, Charlie Puth, Hozier, Annie Lennox and more.

The pre-show begins at 2 p.m.

How can you stream the virtual concert?

The concert will be broadcast by ABC, NBC, CBS and international broadcasters.

Those without a cable subscription can watch the virtual concert on streaming services such as Hulu+, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Locast.

Read more here:

Coronavirus Crisis: A List of Global Charities to Help Those In Need

Social Distancing Hat Gains Popularity, Raises Funds Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

What to Know About New Streaming Service Quibi

WATCH: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus