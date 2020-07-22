Onia is headed to The Hamptons this weekend.

The New York-based women’s and men’s lifestyle brand is popping into Gurney’s Montauk, the luxury resort and spa in Montauk, N.Y., on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday July 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s the perfect place and time to be outside and build a pop-up,” Nathan Romano, cofounder of Onia, told WWD. “Let alone at the beach.”

Onia, which is known for its luxury swimwear and resortwear (swimsuits average around $175 each), was a natural fit for Gurney’s, Romano said.

“We want to be able to reach and talk to our clientele,” he said. “Gurney’s is also a great point of discovery for our brand.”

Visitors at the elite Hamptons locale can shop for men’s and women’s swimwear and ready-to-wear products at a cabana set up on the beach.

To get there, Romano said shoppers should follow the resort’s main staircase to Gurney’s private beach. The cabana is located right behind the beach hostess. But, he added visitors need to remember to wear their face masks and bring their credit cards for contactless payments. “Safety is number one,” Romano said.

Onia took its first dive into retail back in March when it opened a two-level flagship at 962 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Unfortunately, the timing coincided with the onset of the coronavirus Stateside and the shop remains closed. But Romano said things have actually worked out. Sales of swimwear at onia.com have surged with consumers searching for new ways to enjoy their time during quarantine, many of them hitting the beach.

In May, Onia added a same-day delivery service for Manhattan residents, which Romano said only increased demand.

“Our core clientele is commuting to and from Manhattan and the Hamptons, so same-day delivery has been super convenient for them,” he said.