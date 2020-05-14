Onia is now making house calls.

Starting Thursday, the New York-based women’s and men’s lifestyle brand, will offer same-day delivery for Manhattan-based shoppers.

The service is available for select men’s and women’s styles with a $25 fee. Customers can get same-day service Monday through Friday with orders placed before 1 p.m. Parcels will be delivered no later than 8 p.m the same day. Carriers will dispatch packages sans signature in order to remain in line with the city’s social distancing requirements.

Onia, the brand known for its luxury swimwear and resortwear, in addition to its ready-to-wear collections, took a dive into retail in March. The brand opened its first store, a two-level flagship at 962 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, on March 12.

Unfortunately, the store opening coincided with the coronavirus pandemic spreading across globe and retailers Stateside temporarily shuttering locations. As of mid-May, Onia’s New York shop remains closed to in-store shopping.

Nathan Romano, cofounder of Onia, said the business plans to reopen the New York store when it’s safe to do so. He’s estimating that will be sometime in June. In the meantime, Romano said swimwear sales — which average around $175 a piece — have been surging at onia.com, hence the need for delivery.

Onia’s same-day delivery service also comes as delivery giant FedEx temporarily began limiting the number of shipments from retailers — including Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Neiman Marcus and Abercrombie & Fitch — because of the seemingly, never-ending rush of online orders as consumers continue to hunker down at home.