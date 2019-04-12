In recognition of Mother’s Day, Onia is releasing a Mommy & Me capsule collection of swimwear with Christy Turlington Burns’ nonprofit organization, Every Mother Count to help every mother make childbirth and pregnancy safe. The capsule will be released April 16.

The Onia x EMC collection includes three of Onia’s essential “Kelly” one-pieces matched with their “Ava” girls style. The suits feature the EMC Mother’s Day rose symbol and signature color palette.

The Kelly will retail for $195 and the Ava for $75 on onia.com.

Onia will be donating 50 percent of proceeds to the foundation. Every Mother Counts educates the public about maternal health, engages individuals to advocate for the well-being of mothers, and invests in community-led programs to improve access to essential maternity care.