Onia Heads to The Standard Hotel for Swimwear Collab

Pool party season is in full swing and Onia has marked the occasion by way of a limited-edition swimwear collection with The Standard Hotels.

“Though both companies are in different industries, we have a lot of core overlap,” Nathan Romano, cofounder and managing member of swimwear and lifestyle brand Onia, told WWD. “Both are fun and both are beach and pool focused while sharing a luxury, travel-oriented customer base. Once we realized this, a collaboration with The Standard felt natural and like a long time coming.”

The Onia x Standard Hotel collection includes both men’s and women’s swimwear. Courtesy Photo

The four-piece collection includes styles for both men and women (one-piece suits, string bikinis and board shorts) in eye-popping canary yellows. Romano said the collection was inspired by “playful pool scenes” taken from The Standard’s list of international boutique hotels in places like New York, Miami, London, the Maldives, Ibiza and Thailand.

Swim trunks from the Onia x Standard Hotels collection. Courtesy Photo

“We took our classic silhouettes and reinterpreted them into variations based on The Standard’s iconic resort yellow — a bright and timeless shade for days in the sun,” he explained. “Each design captures the brand’s cheeky glamour and effortless leisure for the fun and travel-oriented sun-seeker.”

Pieces range in price from $75 to $145, and come in women’s sizes XS to XL and men’s sizes S to XXL.

“This is our first time working with The Standard and it’s been a great experience,” Romano said. “We could definitely see more collaborations in the future.”

Meanwhile, the travel industry’s massive resurgence this summer is benefiting both firms. The Standard is planning on opening boutique hotels in Dublin, Lisbon, Portugal, Brussels, Singapore and Melbourne, Australia. In addition, the firm sells travel-related products via its e-commerce shop.

Onia is also in growth mode. The swimwear brand — which Romano launched online in 2009 with the help of Carl Cunow — is now a full lifestyle brand, including resortwear and ready-to-wear. In January, Onia launched activewear. Denim arrived the following July. This fall, the brand will launch what Romano described as “all-weather apparel.” (Think outerwear and clothes built for autumn’s sweater weather.)

“This new collection features transitional-essential shackets, lightweight puffer jackets and cashmere travel sets,” the cofounder explained. Still, he added, “swimwear is definitely what we are most known and loved for.”

And while Onia was forced to close its New York City brick-and-mortar store during the pandemic, the brand has a robust wholesale business. Retail partners include Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Revolve, Neiman Marcus and Mr Porter, among others.

“For the time being, we will remain a website-based brand,” Romano said.