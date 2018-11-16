Onia and Danielle Bernstein are expanding their partnership with a resort 2019 capsule.

Bernstein, the founder and blogger behind We Wore What, has worked with the lifestyle brand for the past two years, but this collection is their largest assortment to date. According to Romano, each collection — they are now on their third — continues to be more successful than the last.

“From last collection to this, the style count has almost doubled. We updated our bestsellers while introducing an array of new silhouettes and more sizes,” said Romano. “Based on last season’s performance, we plan to scale this collaboration to a multimillion-dollar business both online and at select retailers.”

Bernstein looked to Western references to design one-piece and two-piece styles with tooled buckles, bandana prints, ditzy florals and cowhide motifs. The line starts at $95 for separates and $195 for one-piece styles. The collection, which is available now, will be sold on Onia.com and at Barneys New York, Intermix, Revolve, Shopbop and Everything But Water.

Romano said they are already working on a fourth collection with Bernstein that he expects will be on a bigger scale.