An online petition is calling on major fashion brands to pay their garment factories for the orders canceled or delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Remake, a nonprofit organization that strives to educate consumers on the fashion industry’s treatment of women and its environmental impact, launched the #PayUp petition on April 3 to spotlight how some of the world’s biggest fashion brands owe more than $3 billion to garment factories in countries such as Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Cambodia for upcoming orders.

The organization states that the companies withholding their payments has resulted in international garment workers being out of work with no severance, savings or access to health care. Remake also reports that an estimated 50 million garment workers will be impacted by COVID-19.

The petition alleges the group includes companies such as Zara, H&M, Target Corp., Mango, Primark, J.C. Penney Co. Inc., Walmart Inc., Marks & Spencer, VF Corp., C&A, PVH Corp., Tesco, Kohl’s Corp., LPP, Bestseller Fashion Group, Mothercare and Kiabi. Remake claimed these companies owe the factories based on information from the Bangladesh Center for Worker Solidarity and Denim Expert Ltd. in Bangladesh.

Remake also states that some of the companies have publicly promised to pay for their orders, but have provided no deadline on doing so.

The online petition has more than 1,200 signatures.

