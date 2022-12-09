Only NY Teams With Blank Street Coffee on Apparel Collection

Only NY is continuing its streak of teaming with New York-based companies for its latest collaboration.

The streetwear brand is teaming up with Blank Street Coffee to release an apparel collection that takes inspiration from New York City. The collection, which came out Friday, includes a cobranded tote bag, long-sleeved shirts and new uniforms for Blank Street Coffee’s baristas. Additionally, the brands have worked together with a Nicaraguan co-op of coffee growers to create a special coffee blend.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Only NY for Blank Street’s first cobranded signature coffee blend and apparel collection,” said Blank Street cofounder Vinay Menda. “Our mission has always been to make great coffee readily available where people want it most: down the block, by the train, on the way to a park. As a fellow New York-born brand that’s driven and inspired by the city, Only NY was a clear choice.”

The Only NY x Blank Street Coffee collaboration

The collection with Blank Street Coffee is in line with Only NY’s prior collaborations, which have been with New York-based brands. The streetwear label has previously teamed with the likes of Brooklyn Brewery, the MTA and New York Magazine, among others.

Only NY launched in 2007 as a streetwear label that takes inspiration from the city, outdoors and culture of New York City. The brand operates out of two storefronts, one in the Lower East Side and one in Greenpoint.

To celebrate the collaboration, Blank Street Coffee is hosting a pop-up at Only NY’s Greenpoint location starting Friday through Dec. 16 where shoppers can try out the Only NY coffee blend.

The Only NY x Blank Street Coffee collaboration is available to purchase at select Blank Street Coffee stores and its website. Products range in price from $15 to $60.