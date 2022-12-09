×
Friday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2023

Beauty

Serena Williams Launches Wellness Brand

Fashion

Chinatown L.A.: Where to Shop, Eat and What to See

Only NY Teams With Blank Street Coffee on Apparel Collection

The streetwear brand is teaming with the company on merchandise and a limited-edition coffee blend. 

Only NY x Blank Street Coffee collaboration
A style from the Only NY x Blank Street Coffee collection. Courtesy

Only NY is continuing its streak of teaming with New York-based companies for its latest collaboration.

The streetwear brand is teaming up with Blank Street Coffee to release an apparel collection that takes inspiration from New York City. The collection, which came out Friday, includes a cobranded tote bag, long-sleeved shirts and new uniforms for Blank Street Coffee’s baristas. Additionally, the brands have worked together with a Nicaraguan co-op of coffee growers to create a special coffee blend.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Only NY for Blank Street’s first cobranded signature coffee blend and apparel collection,” said Blank Street cofounder Vinay Menda. “Our mission has always been to make great coffee readily available where people want it most: down the block, by the train, on the way to a park. As a fellow New York-born brand that’s driven and inspired by the city, Only NY was a clear choice.”

The Only NY x Blank Street Coffee collaboration.

The collection with Blank Street Coffee is in line with Only NY’s prior collaborations, which have been with New York-based brands. The streetwear label has previously teamed with the likes of Brooklyn Brewery, the MTA and New York Magazine, among others. 

Only NY launched in 2007 as a streetwear label that takes inspiration from the city, outdoors and culture of New York City. The brand operates out of two storefronts, one in the Lower East Side and one in Greenpoint. 

To celebrate the collaboration, Blank Street Coffee is hosting a pop-up at Only NY’s Greenpoint location starting Friday through Dec. 16 where shoppers can try out the Only NY coffee blend. 

The Only NY x Blank Street Coffee collaboration is available to purchase at select Blank Street Coffee stores and its website. Products range in price from $15 to $60. 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

