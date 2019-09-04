Jean Paul Gaultier

Although Jean Paul Gaultier halted ready-to-wear collections in 2014, Tokyo fashion fans will have a chance to purchase 16 reproductions from the Eighties, including a denim bra top, tartan scarf dress, tattoo T-shirt and marine-striped turtleneck.

Special reproductions from Onward Group's Jean Paul Gaultier archives

Special reproductions from Onward Group’s Jean Paul Gaultier archives.  Courtesy Photo

The looks were culled from the archives of Onward Group, the French couturier’s Japanese partner since 1981, and will be sold alongside an original tote bag and limited-edition cushions at Onward’s new store, Kashiyama Daikanyama.

Consider the reproductions, sold in very limited quantities, as souvenirs for a special exhibition taking over several floors of the boutique from Sept. 14 to Oct. 13. Called “Expanding Fashion,” it will feature a display of 13 iconic couture ensembles, and a special cut of footage from “Fashion Freak Show,” the designer’s autobiographical cabaret show that recently stopped in London after a nine-month run in Paris at the Folies Bergère. (It’s headed to Moscow next.)

Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Freak Show

Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show.  Courtesy Photo/ Fashion Freak Show © Boby

Onward has also installed a café, dressed in sailor stripes and serving up special sweets. One corner of the eatery will be dedicated to photos by Jean-Baptiste Mondino, who collaborated closely with the madcap designer on his campaign imagery.

The café at Kashiyama Daikanyam

The café at Kashiyama Daikanyama  Courtesy Photo

Kashiyama Daikanyama brings fashion, food, design and art together in a five-story building of stacked glass boxes. Attractions include a fashion market, restaurant, bar and gallery.

The Onward Group detected Gaultier’s talent in the mid-Seventies and appointed him as dedicated designer of its Paris boutique, Bus Stop. He signed a stylist agreement with the Japanese fashion firm in 1978, two years after his runway debut, and signed a license agreement in 1981.

Jean Paul Gaultier Onward Holdings
