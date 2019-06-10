SUMMER SPIRIT: New York-based brand and retailer Opening Ceremony is launching a capsule collection for Yoox.

Designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, who founded the brand in 2002, have been inspired by the vibrant energy of music festivals to design the eight-item women’s wear lineup, which comprises sweetheart neckline dresses, empire waist tops, crop tops, printed pants and bike shorts.

“We have such a personal connection to music and it has been at the center of what we do since the beginning of Opening Ceremony,” Leon said. “This collection is inspired by our love for music, and the energy and youth culture around musical festivals,” he added, while Lim underscored how “discovery and individuality” are values they share with the e-tailer.

The collection favors a mix-and-match approach by offering relaxed silhouettes crafted in bright floral fabrics and graphic polka dots as well as featuring basic pieces coming in contrasting solid colors.

“The pieces are versatile and can be styled together or separately, so people can let their individual style shine through. We want people to have fun with this collection and envision people wearing these pieces at musical festivals in the summer and beyond,” concluded Leon.

A dedicated advertising campaign comprising a short video echoes this sentiment by showing three young women sporting the collection and freely dancing on the streets of Los Angeles.

The Opening Ceremony x Yoox capsule collection hits the Yoox.com e-commerce on Monday and comes with a price tag ranging from $125 for the shorts to $295 for the dresses.