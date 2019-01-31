Opening Ceremony is embracing the Lunar New Year and eschewing the runway for its fall collection.

For New York Fashion Week, Opening Ceremony’s founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon will use their Sunday night spot on the calendar to host “Pig Out,” a celebration of the Year of the Pig — and their own Asian heritage. Lim is of Korean heritage and Leon is Chinese and Peruvian.

The invite-only event will feature Bubble_T, Glam, Gush and other guests who have created nightlife spaces that promote diversity and inclusion.

Bubble_T is a queer Asian-Pacific Islander roving dance party collective, hosted by Stevie Huynh, Nicholas Andersen, Karlo Bueno Bello, Pedro Vidallon and Pauly Tran. Gush is a lesbian QTPOC — queer and trans people of color — intersectional and interdisciplinary party hosted by Angela Dimayuga and Meriem Bennani. Club Glam is a monthly party at China Chalet restaurant, hosted by DeSe Escobar.

But since it is fashion week, Opening Ceremony will also curate a special merchandise pop-up shop at Pig Out with its longtime collaborative partner, Pearl River Mart. The shop will feature a special capsule that showcases Miss Piggy, who will appear in a cheongsam, a classic Chinese dress, on a selection of apparel. The merchandise will be sold exclusively at the event as well as at Opening Ceremony’s New York store and online and at Pearl River Mart.



The Opening Ceremony fall collection will be unveiled in a look book the day after the party and will feature an Asian cast.

The event will benefit Apex for Youth, which provides mentorship services to Asian and immigrant youth, and Museum of Chinese in America, whose goal is to preserve and present Chinese culture, heritage, and identity in the United States.