Oprah Winfrey Dazzles in Brunello Cucinelli at ‘Sidney’ Los Angeles Premiere

Oprah Winfrey had a fashion-forward moment during the Los Angeles premiere of “Sidney.”

On Wednesday, the former talk show host and philanthropist walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the premiere of the upcoming documentary. She wore a white long-sleeved collared dress by Brunello Cucinelli, featuring see-through sleeves. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and kept her makeup and jewelry simple, topping the look off with circular frame glasses.

Joining Winfrey at the premiere were guest stars Colman Domingo, Cher, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Evan Ross, among others.

Oprah Winfrey attends premiere of Apple TV+’s “Sidney” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 21. Getty Images

The film, which was produced by Winfrey along with Derik Murray, portrays the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, the legendary Bahamian-American actor and director who was the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964. Poitier died in January at the age of 94.

Poitier’s family members were also present at the premiere.

Sydney Poitier, Sherri Poitier, Oprah Winfrey, Beverly Poitier-Henderson, Anika Poitier and Pamela Poitier at the premiere of “Sidney” held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 21. Variety via Getty Images

“Sidney,” directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Jesse James Miller, first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10, ahead of its official release by Apple TV+ on Sept. 23.

Winfrey also posted an Instagram Reel on her official account showing snippets of herself at the premiere.

“We’re one day away from #Sidney being available for everyone to see. And tonight we had one final premiere to celebrate him as the man, as the father, and as the powerful soul he was,” she captioned her post. “His daughter, Beverly Poitier, asked the crowd today that if they wanted to honor her dad’s legacy, they had to leave the world better than they found it. Because that’s how Sidney lived his extraordinary life. I cannot wait to share more in the next few days. #Sidney is available in theaters and on @appletvplus this Friday, September 23!”